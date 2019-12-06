Bloomberg campaign outspent in TV ads by this billionaire Democrat candidate

Michael Bloomberg’s big spending on ads has generated headlines and annoyed some YouTube viewers since he announced his 2020 run for president late last month, but another candidate has spent even more on TV commercials since then.

Fellow billionaire Tom Steyer spent $18.5 million on ads in the past 30 days for a total of 3,617 airings, MediaPost reported, citing iSpot.tv data.

Even since Bloomberg ads began airing on Nov. 23, Steyer spent $9.1 million, compared to just $7.1 million spent by Bloomberg, according to the report.

Steyer ads have appeared on 31 TV networks so far, according to the report. Bloomberg’s have appeared on nine.

Bloomberg’s campaign has reportedly said it intends to spend $37 million on the ads. It’s also been spending $100 million for online advertising that started before Bloomberg even announced his plans to run, The Associated Press reported.

“You will be seeing a lot of Mike Bloomberg,” an adviser, Howard Wolfson, told The New York Times before the former New York mayor’s candidacy was announced.

BLOOMBERG OPPOSES WARREN’S WEALTH TAX, BUT THINKS HE SHOULD PAY MORE

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is also seeking the Democratic nomination for president, has criticized Bloomberg for his heavy ad spending, accusing him of trying to “buy a nomination.”

“Bloomberg is making a bet on democracy in 2020,” Warren said at an Iowa campaign stop late last month. “He’s saying he doesn’t need people, he only needs bags and bags of money. I think Michael Bloomberg is wrong, and that’s what we need to prove in this election.”

