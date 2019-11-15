Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Michael Bloomberg

Bloomberg skips 2020 Dems, launches $100M online attack on Trump

Associated Press
close
Wall Street Journal’s chief economic commentator Greg Ip discusses the polarization of the political environment and how President Trump’s economic success may swing voters in the 2020 election.video

Economic facts may not drive 2020 elections: Commentator

Wall Street Journal’s chief economic commentator Greg Ip discusses the polarization of the political environment and how President Trump’s economic success may swing voters in the 2020 election.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who is deciding whether to launch a Democratic presidential bid, is pouring $100 million into an online advertising campaign attacking President Donald Trump.

Continue Reading Below

The campaign, which targets voters in four general election battleground states — Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — begins running on Friday, according to Bloomberg spokesman Jason Schechter.

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG'S PAST COMMENTS ON WOMEN COULD LOOM OVER 2020 RUN

News of the massive investment was first reported by The New York Times. The former New York City mayor has already filed paperwork in at least two states to appear on presidential primary ballots.

Bloomberg himself is not featured in the ad campaign.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

One example of a new ad: An image of Trump’s Twitter account that says, “A TWEET SHOULDN’T THREATEN OUR COUNTRY’S SECURITY.”