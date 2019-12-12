10 biggest lottery jackpots in U.S. history!

With lottery fever once again gripping the nation as Mega Millions' $340 million jackpot continues to go unclaimed, what better time than now to explore the 10 largest lottery winnings in the country's history.

Continue Reading Below

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this list in the fact that many of the grand prize winnings are divided up between more than one winner, with 24 percent of all winnings withheld up front for taxes and another 13 percent due at the end of the year.

Here’s the list of the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history — and the people who won them.

1. $1.586 billion Powerball

Date: January 2016

Winners: 3

Marvin and Mae Acosta of Van Nuys, California

John and Lisa Robinson of Munford, Tennessee

David Kaltschmidt and Maureen Smith of Melbourne Beach, Florida

2. $1.537 billion Mega Millions

Date: October 2018

Winners: 1 (largest single-ticket win on record)

Location: Anonymous winner in Simpsonville, South Carolina

3. $768.4 million Powerball

Date: March 2019

Winner: 1

A single ticket sold in Wisconsin matched all six numbers in the Wednesday night drawing. Manuel Franco, 24, claimed the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history after several weeks of the prize going unclaimed.

4. $758.7 million Powerball

Date: August 2017

Winner: Mavis L. Wanczyk of Chicopee, Massachusetts

5. $656 million Mega Millions

Date: March 2012

Winners: 5

Merle and Patricia Butler of Red Bud, Illinois

One anonymous winner in Kansas and three anonymous winners in Maryland, who referred to themselves as "The Three Amigos."

6. $648 million Mega Millions

Date: December 2013

Winners: 2

Ira Currey of Stone Mountain, Georgia

Steve Tran of North California

7. $590.5 million Powerball

Date: May 2013

Winner: Gloria Mackenzie of Zephyrills, Florida

8. $587.5 million Powerball

Date: November 2012

Winners: 2

Cindy and Mark Hill of Camden Point, Missouri

Matthew Good of Foundation Hills, Arizona

9. $564 million Powerball

Date: February 2015

Winners: 3

Marie Homles of Shallotte, North Carolina

Both the Puerto Rico and Texas winner have remained anonymous

10. $559.7 million Powerball

Date: January 2018

Winners: 1

Location: Anonymous winner in New Hampshire

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE