Biden extending student loan payment pause puts lighter fluid on Duraflame: Personal finance expert

Credible economic analyst Dan Roccato joined FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" to discuss the Biden administration extending the student loan payment pause. He argued that President Biden is "adding more stimulus to the economy" and "putting lighter fluid on a Duraflame."

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ISSUES ‘FINAL EXTENSION’ OF STUDENT LOAN PAYMENT PAUSE: IS CANCELLATION NEXT?

DAN ROCCATO: You’re reporting on something is kind of interesting, the sort of underreported stimulus impact of what we're doing here. Right. So, when you think about it, we poured billions of dollars of trillions of dollars now into the economy.

And this also is a way of stimulus, sort of a stealth stimulus by letting 43 million borrowers defer their payments. Forget the politics about that for a second. You're essentially adding more stimulus to the economy. So, you're basically putting lighter fluid on a Duraflame right now.

It's interesting also to tie that to the student loan forbearance. So, this whole thing, you know, we get something down, we pay for it later, which, by the way, isn't necessarily a bad thing.

