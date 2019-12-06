Biden criticizes media for suggesting AOC represents direction of Democratic Party

Former Vice President Joe Biden accused the media of making it seem like Democratic voters are more liberal than the reality.

“It’s not fake, it’s just bad judgment,” Biden said during an interview on “Axios on HBO.”

“You all thought that what happened was the party moved extremely to the left after Hillary [Clinton]. [New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] was a new party. She's a bright, wonderful person. But where's the party? Come on, man."

On issues like Medicare-for-all — the single-payer health care system propagated by progressive 2020 rivals Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders — Biden said the party is “not there.”

“You know the numbers,” Biden said. “You guys got it all wrong about what happened.”

Health care has emerged as one of the most divisive issues in the Democratic primary, with Medicare-for-all a litmus test of where a candidate falls in terms of political ideology.

While Warren and Sanders have both said that eliminating private insurance and shifting the country toward a single-payer system is a top priority, Biden has endorsed expanding the Affordable Care Act by adding a public option that's open to all Americans but preserves the option for individuals to keep their private insurance.

