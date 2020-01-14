Ben Carson retooling Section 3 so people can take advantage of it

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson touted the growing economy under President Trump while speaking with FOX Business' Liz MacDonald on Tuesday, and he's got another task on his desk he's hoping will help boost it even further.

"At HUD, for instance, we are redoing Section 3, which says if you're getting HUD money, you have to hire, train or give contracts to the low-income people in the area," Carson said on "The Evening Edit."

Carson said while Section 3 has been official for five decades, many people didn't take advantage of it because "it was so cumbersome and complex."

"We're reviving it," Carson said. "The new rules are going to be coming out very shortly. Make it very simple. And the reasons that's important is because we can begin to retool people so that they can take advantage of this booming economy."

According to the Labor Department, there have been 17 straight months of wages going up by 3 percent or more.

"It's been a long time since we've had that kind of growth going on," Carson said. "In fact, in the last quarter of 2019, 74.2 percent of the people who came into the workforce were from out of the labor force."

Carson expressed his concern for the economy if Trump doesn't remain in office.

