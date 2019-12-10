How to maximize your credit card's value

Consumers with access to credit cards have an abundance of options and programs. However, not all are created equal.

The Points Guy (TPG), travel news website and blog, released its 2019 list Monday, ranking the best credit cards based on value.

Those which came out on top include American Express Business Platinum for best business card, Chase Sapphire for best travel card, American Express Delta Reserve for best co-branded airline card and Marriot Bonvoy Boundless for best co-branded hotel card.

TGP executive editorial director Scott Mayerowitz told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo that readers helped compile the list through an online survey and travel experience.

“People came in and told us what they liked about their cards,” Mayerowitz said. “And we let our readers, who travel a lot, tell us what's the best out there.”

The importance of choosing the best credit card relates to how certain cards generate currency, for example, points on flights and cashback.

Mayerowitz said the big fear is sitting on these points which sometimes devalues.

“We always say earn and burn as quickly as you can,” he said.

But many airlines have caught onto the frustration of the “use it or lost it” policy and have responded with new programs.

“JetBlue, for instance, now lets you pool your points between family members; Hilton’s doing the same,” he said. “Now, Delta and United miles don't expire.”

TPG does monthly valuations on how to make the most out of accumulated points.

“Gift cards are not usually the best,” he said. “You’re getting a cent per point, or even less. And if you transfer them to the right airline or you're flying business class, you can get two, three, even four cents per point as a value.”

Mayerowitz said the best domestic airlines, according to his data, are JetBlue and Delta. Delta won for the best loyalty program, elite program and their co-branded credit card; JetBlue for best domestic coach and business class.