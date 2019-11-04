Expand / Collapse search
This company could be the most valuable — here are the top 5 IPOs

Aramco set to go public at a whopping $1.5 trillion, would be bigger than Apple

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino discusses the U.S. bankers who reportedly plan on going to the investment conference in Saudi Arabia.video

Wall Street, DC want a stake in Saudi Aramco's IPO: Sources

FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino discusses the U.S. bankers who reportedly plan on going to the investment conference in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s giant state-owned oil producer, Saudi Aramco, announced Sunday that it plans to go public in what could be the biggest initial public offering in history.

The company, which could hit $1.5 trillion in value after its IPO, said it will sell an unspecified percentage of its shares next month on the Tadawul, Saudi stock exchange.

That would make it the world’s most valuable brand, beating out Apple valued at $1 trillion.

Aramco Chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan told the New York Times that the IPO represents “important progress” toward delivering “the kingdom’s blueprint for sustained economic diversification and growth.”

Here’s a look back at the top five biggest IPO’s in history:

Alibaba

IPO date: September 2014

Value at IPO: $21.7 billion

The multinational conglomerate holding company claimed the title as the largest U.S.-listed IPO. It beat the previous record set by Agricultural Bank of China when the lender raised nearly $22 billion in 2010. Alibaba’s stock is up more than 32 percent year-to-date.

Visa

IPO date: March 2008

Value at IPO: $17.8 billion

When the world’s largest credit card company went public in 2008, it was to the tune of $17 billion. It sold 406 million class A common stock for $44 per share. The company’s stock is up 35 percent year-to-date.

Enel

IPO date: November 1999

Value at IPO: $16.4 billion

Enel S.p.A, an Italian multinational energy company, was once the world’s biggest IPO as it opened between $16 billion and $19 billion in 1999. Its stock is up 33 percent year-to-date.

Facebook

IPO date: May 2012

Value at IPO: 16 billion

The social media giant went public at a little more than $16 billion. And despite a wave of privacy concerns hitting the company in the past few years, including fallout from the 2016 presidential campaign in which experts argued Russian hackers used its user data to interfere in the election, the company’s stock is up almost 50 percent year-to-date.

General Motors

IPO date: November 2010

Value at IPO: $15.7 billion

The car-making giant earned the title of the biggest U.S.-listed IPO when it went public in 2010. The company raised $15 billion and sold 478 million common shares at $33 each. Its stock is up 15 percent year-to-date.

