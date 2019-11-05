US sued over car crash involving federal agent, Anthony Scaramucci's wife

The auto insurer that provided coverage for Anthony Scaramucci's wife, Deirdre Ball, has filed a lawsuit seeking more than $41,000 from the U.S. government to cover damage to her car from a 2017 collision with a Homeland Security agent's vehicle.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. claims Deirdre Scaramucci's 2015 Land Rover required that much in repairs after the Aug. 14, 2017, crash, accusing the agent driving a 2010 Ford of negligence, following too closely and failing to comply with New York City traffic laws in a complaint filed in federal court in Brooklyn.

The wreck occurred roughly two weeks after Anthony Scaramucci ended his 11-day tenure as White House communications director following President Trump's appointment of retired Marine Gen. John Kelly as White House chief of staff and a profanity-laced conversation about White House leakers with a reporter for The New Yorker.

Kelly, who succeeded Reince Priebus in the role, stepped down at the end of 2018. Former Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney has filled the position on an acting basis since.

After leaving the White House, Anthony Scaramucci turned from a fervent supporter of President Trump to an outspoken critic, predicting to Yahoo Finance's "On the Move" that Republicans will force the real estate mogul out of office by March 2020.

Deirdre Scaramucci was considered for a role on "Real Housewives of New York" earlier this year, but producers didn't make an offer after four separate Skype interviews, according to OK! magazine. Scaramucci said she would have declined the spot upon consideration since it might heighten the risk of negative publicity.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

