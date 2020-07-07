Amtrak offers two tickets for the price of one, here's how

Amtrak is offering a summer discount that will allow customers to bring one companion free of charge if they purchase a Roomette ticket, according to the national railroad’s promotions page.

The limited-time sale is available until July 17 and can be redeemed for cross-state travel between July 13 and Sept. 30.

When onboard, customers will be granted access to their private Roomette, which includes two seats and berths, access to a private restroom and shower in addition to fresh towels and linens. Complimentary meals and lounge access are also provided along with a dedicated sleeping car attendant.

These features and services were pointed out as perks for travelers who are trying to maintain social distance during the coronavirus pandemic by Amtrak’s promo. If traveling while the pandemic is still a problem, customers will need to wear a face-covering or mask while on trains or thruway buses, according to Amtrak’s COVID-19 “New Standard of Travel” webpage.

Face coverings and masks can be removed when customers are in their private rooms, however.

To purchase this deal, customers will have to plug in their desired departure and arrival cities and dates in the Fare Finder search tool provided on Amtrak’s promo page. Alternatively, customers can enter the code “V306” if they’re booking through the Amtrak app.

Customers can choose from a variety of Amtrak’s 500 destinations, though you’ll need to make sure that your selected route is a valid one since some restrictions may apply, the company’s press release explained. Trips are subject to availability and are not available on Amtrak’s Auto Train.

Additionally, an advanced reservation must be made at least three days before your trip to ensure Roomette availability.

A train fare can be as low as $193 for travelers who boarding an Amtrak train from Chicago to Minneapolis, according to a sample list of destinations and fares the railroad service provided. For a farther distance such as New York and Savannah, Georgia, the company says fares can be as low as $416.

However, much like with airlines, train ticket fares can fluctuate depending on the time it is purchased.