American companies top list of world's best workplaces

Cisco CEO on 5G technology: The reality is going to match the hype

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins discusses the concerns surrounding Huawei, cyber security and his outlook on 5G technology.

The best places to work across the globe offer employees many things in common, and most important on that list to workers in the United States is a sense of community, according to a new survey.

For the first time, American multinational tech giant Cisco tops the annual list of the 25 World’s Best Workplaces, which was compiled by Great Place to Work and Fortune and based on a survey of 3.4 million employees across 90 countries.

San Francisco-based Salesforce dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 this year, and McLean, Virginia-based global hospitality giant Hilton took second place.

Getting better

Employee ratings of the World’s Best have increased five percent since Great Place to Work first produced this ranking nine years ago, according to a press release announcing the survey.

To qualify for consideration in this year’s ranking, companies must appear on at least five of Great Place to Work’s national Best Workplaces lists, which are published with media partners in 58 countries and territories, and also must employ more than 5,000 workers globally.

The full list of 25 companies can be found here. The top 10 companies on this year’s list are:

1. Cisco

2. Hilton

3. Salesforce

4. DHL Express

5. Mars Inc.

6. SAP SE

7. EY

8. Stryker Corporation

9. SAS

10. Workday

