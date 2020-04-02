Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Health Care

Amazon to limit sales of N95 coronavirus masks to hospitals, government: Report

Amazon has continued delivering supplies throughout the pandemic

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 2

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Ecommerce giant Amazon will limit the sales of N95 masks and other key medical supplies to hospitals and govermment organizations, according to a notice given to Amazon sellers as reported by Vox.

FOX Business' inquiry to Amazon was not returned at the time of publication.

AMAZON EMPLOYEES WORRY ABOUT CORONAVIRUS AS THEY KEEP WORKING

Amazon's ban on sales of the masks and items including face shields and surgical gowns began Wednesday, according to Vox.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had previously told employees that Amazon has placed orders for "millions of face masks" for employees and contractors that have not arrived.

Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2

"Masks remain in short supply globally and are at this point being directed by governments to the highest-need facilities like hospitals and clinics," Bezos wrote in March. "It's easy to understand why the incredible medical providers serving our communities need to be first in line. When our turn for masks comes, our first priority will be getting them in the hands of our employees and partners working to get essential products to people."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE