Amazon to limit sales of N95 coronavirus masks to hospitals, government: Report

Ecommerce giant Amazon will limit the sales of N95 masks and other key medical supplies to hospitals and govermment organizations, according to a notice given to Amazon sellers as reported by Vox.

FOX Business' inquiry to Amazon was not returned at the time of publication.

Amazon's ban on sales of the masks and items including face shields and surgical gowns began Wednesday, according to Vox.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had previously told employees that Amazon has placed orders for "millions of face masks" for employees and contractors that have not arrived.

"Masks remain in short supply globally and are at this point being directed by governments to the highest-need facilities like hospitals and clinics," Bezos wrote in March. "It's easy to understand why the incredible medical providers serving our communities need to be first in line. When our turn for masks comes, our first priority will be getting them in the hands of our employees and partners working to get essential products to people."

