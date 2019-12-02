Expand / Collapse search
Amazon removes 'Christmas ornaments' showing Auschwitz death camp

Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Amazon has removed “Christmas ornaments” and other merchandise bearing the images of the Auschwitz death camp that had been available on its online site.

Amazon said that “all sellers must follow our selling guidelines” and that those who do not will be removed.

The move comes after the Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum appealed Sunday to Amazon to remove the merchandise, which also included an Auschwitz bottle opener and a Birkenau “massacre” mouse pad.

It called the merchandise "disturbing and disrespectful.”

Many others on Twitter voiced outrage.

On Monday, the state memorial said it was still calling on another online outlet, Wish Shopping, to pull the products.

Nazi Germany killed 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, at the death camp during its occupation of Poland during World War II.