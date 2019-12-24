Amazon denies unsafe driving allegations

A BuzzFeed-ProPublica report says Amazon drivers have been involved in more than 60 crashes, but the former CEO of Toys "R" Us said he sees two sides to the story.

Continue Reading Below

“On the one hand, these new revolutionary business models are being held to high standards,” Jerry Storch said on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on Tuesday. “And that's totally appropriate. There is no excuse for a lack of safety.”

AMAZON TO DOUBLE HOLIDAY HIRING TO 200,000

Storch said, on the other hand, he’s “suspicious” of this news, asking who else in the industry could benefit from a story like this, which accuses Amazon of putting profits above safety.

“I think we all should be [suspicious] about a story that breaks on Christmas Eve against a retailer,” he said.

IS AMAZON RESPONSIBLE FOR UNSAFE PRODUCTS?

“The core issue is: are they more or less dangerous than other [companies]?” he said. “And there are no statistics on that. We really don't know. And these kind of anecdotes aren’t really answering the question.”

Storch said it would take a lot of time to statistically analyze the allegations using properly balanced metrics.

Investigations by ProPublica and BuzzFeed News say the Amazon drivers’ 60 crashes have resulted in at least 13 deaths and numerous serious injuries dating back to 2015.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Amazon is denying the allegation of the company not prioritizing safety and said in a statement the report is an “attempt to push a preconceived narrative that is simply untrue. Nothing is more important to us than safety."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS