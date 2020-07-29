How much Amazon makes from ads

Amazon is expected to make nearly $13 billion in net advertising revenue by the end of 2020, according to June 22 data from market research company eMarketer.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,033.53 +33.20 +1.11%

The e-commerce giant made more than $10 billion in net ad revenue in 2019. That's a 23.5 percent change year-over-year from Amazon's $12.75 billion net ad revenue in 2020, eMarketer reported.

Amazon is the fastest-growing ad platform in the U.S. behind Facebook and Google, though eMarketer estimates that the company's growth will be "severely depressed...compared with earlier expectations."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FB FACEBOOK INC. 233.29 +3.17 +1.38% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,523.51 +19.86 +1.32%

The retail website's market share is also expected to grow from 7.8 percent to 9.5 percent, according to eMarketer. Amazon is worth more than $1.5 trillion at $3,019.00/share as of Wednesday, making it the third-largest U.S. company by market capitalization.

