Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Money

How much Amazon makes from ads

Amazon is the fastest-growing ad platform in the U.S.

close
Wall Street Journal Editorial Page Assistant Editor James Freeman and Digital Trends Editor in Chief Jeremy Kaplan discuss what's to expect from the big tech antitrust hearing.video

Amazon, Bezos has strongest anti-competition argument: Digital Trends editor in chief

Wall Street Journal Editorial Page Assistant Editor James Freeman and Digital Trends Editor in Chief Jeremy Kaplan discuss what's to expect from the big tech antitrust hearing.

Amazon is expected to make nearly $13 billion in net advertising revenue by the end of 2020, according to June 22 data from market research company eMarketer.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.3,033.53+33.20+1.11%

The e-commerce giant made more than $10 billion in net ad revenue in 2019. That's a 23.5 percent change year-over-year from Amazon's $12.75 billion net ad revenue in 2020, eMarketer reported.

AMAZON CEO WILL TELL ANTITRUST COMMITTEE THAT BIG ISN'T BAD

Prime Video is an Internet video on demand service that is developed, owned, and operated by Amazon. (iStock)

Amazon is the fastest-growing ad platform in the U.S. behind Facebook and Google, though eMarketer estimates that the company's growth will be "severely depressed...compared with earlier expectations."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
FBFACEBOOK INC.233.29+3.17+1.38%
GOOGLALPHABET INC.1,523.51+19.86+1.32%

The retail website's market share is also expected to grow from 7.8 percent to 9.5 percent, according to eMarketer. Amazon is worth more than $1.5 trillion at $3,019.00/share as of Wednesday, making it the third-largest U.S. company by market capitalization.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS