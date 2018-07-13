What’s next for Barstool Sports? CEO Erika Nardini weighs in

Under the leadership of its first-ever female CEO, Barstool Sports, a somewhat-polarizing online sports and pop culture juggernaut, plans to continue growing its brand independently – meaning they won’t be taking the company public anytime soon.

Continue Reading Below

What we realize is we have it all,” Erika Nardini said Friday during an interview with FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on "Wall Street." “Right, we have production capabilities. We have distribution capabilities. We have the ability to monetize very effectively.”

Barstool Sports -- which has been embroiled in several controversies, largely for hosting content that’s considered to be sexist, since it was founded in 2003 -- nonetheless was valued at the $100 million mark in January.

Nardini was chosen to be CEO of the digital media company in February, beating 74 men for the position, according to Business Insider. Now, Nardini said she plans to continue growing the platform through their commerce, social media followings and original content.

The company, she said, has continued to invest heavily in its original content, trying to bolster its online personalities and turnaround stories quickly, whether it’s about football, politics or Justin Bieber

“And so, we’re expanding – you know, we’re multiplying rapidly because we understand how to make content in a digital age,” she said. “We understand how to distribute it, and most importantly, we love our fans and we understand what they want and how to give it to them.”

Advertisement

But don’t count on Nardini ever listing the New York-based company in an initial public offering (IPO). An industry veteran, Nardini went through a somewhat-rocky IPO at Demand Media, before she left for AOL.

“I think the runway in terms of where we go to build this out independently is very long, and then we’ll see where we belong,” she said.