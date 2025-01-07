Washington Post begins layoffs, cutting 4 percent of workforce

The Washington Post began laying off a chunk of its workforce on Tuesday, cutting figures on the business side of the company.

The cuts did not affect the newsroom. About 4% of the company, or less than 100 people, will be laid off across its business divisions, Fox News Digital has learned. The layoffs, beginning Tuesday, were first reported by the New York Times.

"The Washington Post is continuing its transformation to meet the needs of the industry, build a more sustainable future and reach audiences where they are," a Post spokesperson said. "Changes across our business functions are all in service of our greater goal to best position The Post for the future."

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital earlier this week that, while newsroom staffers were exempted from the forthcoming layoffs, "morale is just horrible" under publisher Will Lewis due to an exodus of talent leaving for jobs at different outlets, as well as heavy financial losses and dwindling traffic.

WASHINGTON POST EDITORS ‘KILLED’ PIECE FROM ITS ‘GENDER COLUMNIST,' PLAN TO SCRAP ROLE ENTIRELY

The layoffs come one year after The Post implemented mass buyouts. It was reported that 240 staffers took exit packages, preventing a round of layoffs at the time.

It was reported last fall that The Post was on pace to lose $77 million in 2024, and that estimate came before the paper shed a jarring 250,000 subscribers as part of the liberal outrage over the paper's move to not endorse a presidential candidate in the election, a decision made by its billionaire owner Jeff Bezos.

The Post editorial board had been set, to no one's surprise, to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris before Bezos intervened. Since it began offering White House endorsements in 1976, the paper has backed the Democratic candidate in every race except 1988, when it didn't endorse anyone.

WASHINGTON POST IN ‘DISARRAY’ AFTER CARTOONIST QUITS, STAFF EXODUS

Several of the paper's high-profile staffers have announced departures for other outlets in recent weeks, including reporters Josh Dawsey, Ashley Parker, Michael Scherer, Tyler Page and LeeAnn Caldwell, columnist Charles Lane and editor Matea Gold.

The Post's Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Ann Telnaes also resigned last week from the paper after her bosses rejected her illustration depicting Bezos groveling to President-elect Donald Trump.

Fox News Digital also learned of The Post's plans to reassign its "gender columnist" Monica Hesse after a piece she had written was "killed" by editors.

2024: FROM THE WASHINGTON POST TO CBS NEWS, IT WAS THE YEAR OF THE LIBERAL NEWSROOM REVOLT

Bezos previously alluded to making reforms at the paper in an op-ed defending the non-endorsement decision.