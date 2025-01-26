Vice President JD Vance pressed on when grocery prices will come down: 'Which one lowers prices?'

Vice President JD Vance was pressed on grocery prices during an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation," Sunday, arguing that several of President Donald Trump's first moves in office would help bring down prices for Americans.

"No, Margaret, prices are going to come down, but it's going to take a little bit of time, right? The president has been president for all of five days. I think that, in those five days, he's accomplished more than Joe Biden did in four years," Vance told Brennan, who pressed him on which of the several executive orders Trump signed in his first week addressed lowering grocery prices. "All of the stuff that we've done on energy, to explore more energy reserves, to develop more energy resources in the United States of America."

Some Democrats have mocked Trump over grocery prices after he took office, including Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who posted on X in early January, "I don’t care if Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland. I just want to know what he’s going to do to lower the cost of groceries."

"Donald Trump has already taken multiple executive actions that are going to lower energy prices, and I do believe that means consumers are going to see lower prices at the pump and at the grocery store," Vance said, "but it's going to take a little bit of time. Rome wasn't built in a day."

The price of eggs is up nearly 37% from last year, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI.)

Former President Biden and his administration had repeatedly insisted that it would take time for Americans to feel the former president's accomplishments when it came to the economy.

Brennan asked Vance about when voters would see differences in the products they "touch and feel" at the grocery stores, and specifically noted Vance mentioned bacon on the campaign trail.

"Well, but Margaret, how does bacon get to the grocery store? It comes on trucks that are fueled by diesel fuel. If the diesel is way too expensive, the bacon is going to become more expensive. How do we grow the bacon? Our farmers need energy to produce it. So if we lower energy prices, we are going to see lower prices for consumers, and that is what we're trying to fight for," Vance responded.

The vice president also said during the interview that Big Tech was still on notice, despite their donations to Trump's inauguration.

Brennan said during the interview that most of the executive orders were not focused on the economy, but Vance pushed back.

"We've taken over 200 executive actions — some executive orders, other executive actions. Again, this is in less than a week, and a lot of them were focused on the economy, bringing investment into our country and lowering energy prices. We've also focused on safety, restoring public safety, ending weaponization of the Department of Justice. We've done a lot, and I think the president is to be commended for actually coming in and doing something with this incredible mandate the American people gave him. He's not sitting in the Oval Office doing nothing. He's doing the American people's business, and I think they're going to see a lot of good effects from it," he said.