Viacom reportedly circling Miramax stake. Here's what the studio has to offer

As Viacom prepares to merge with CBS, the company could also pick up a piece of film studio Miramax and more than 700 titles with it.

Viacom has become the front-runner to buy a stake in the studio as Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. has decided to focus on its core business, Bloomberg reported Wednesday citing unnamed sources familiar with the dealings.

FOX Business reported last week that Bob Bakish, who will head the combined ViacomCBS as CEO, hit the road to let investors know that he wasn’t planning any major acquisitions in the near term that would lead to a dilution of shareholder value.

Miramax’s Qatar-based owner, BeIN Media Group, bought the Harvey Weinstein-founded studio in 2016. Former owner, Disney, bought out Weinstein and his brother in 2005. Parties involved in the latest negotiations have discussed a nine-figure price, Bloomberg reported.

The titles in Miramax’s sizeable library have earned a combined 278 Academy Award nominations and won 68 Oscars, including four best picture prizes. Here’s a look at some of Miramax’s top award winners:

“Shakespeare in Love” (1998)

Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes in Shakespeare in Love.(Miramax 1998)

The romantic drama starring Ben Affleck, Colin Firth and Gwyneth Paltrow took home the Oscar for best picture plus six other Academy Awards and three Golden Globes.

“The English Patient” (1996)

Ralph Fiennes and Kristin Scott Thomas in The English Patient (Miramax 1996)

The adaption of Michael Ondaatje’s novel about a doomed romance in a World War II field hospital cleaned up with eight Academy Awards including best picture and two Golden Globes including best drama.

“Chicago” (2001)

Richard Gere and Renée Zellweger in Chicago (Miramax 2002)

This musical starring Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renee Zellweger earned the best film, actress and actor Golden Globes in the comedy/musical category and brought home six Oscars including best picture.

“No Country for Old Men” (2007)

This Coen brothers tale about a bag of drug money won the 2008 Oscar for best picture. It also won best director, supporting actor and adaption nods from the Academy Awards, plus best drama and best screenplay Golden Globes.

“There Will Be Blood” (2008)

Daniel Day-Lewis in There Will Be Blood (Paramount 2007)

Paul Thomas Anderson’s take on Upton Sinclair’s “Oil!” won the Silver Berlin Bear at the 2008 Berlin International Film Festival and then took the best actor Golden Globe and best actor and cinematography Oscars.

“Good Will Hunting” (1997)

Robin Williams and Matt Damon in Good Will Hunting (Miramax Pictures 1997)

This drama placing Matt Damon across from Robin Williams took home the Silver Berlin Bear, Golden Globe for best screenplay and the trophies for best supporting actor and best screenplay at the Academy Awards. How do you like them apples?

“Pulp Fiction” (1994)

Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta in Pulp Fiction (Miramax 1994)

Quentin Tarantino’s sprawling story of small-time criminals nabbed the Oscar and Golden Globe for best screenplay. It also won the Palme d’Or at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival.

“The Aviator” (2003)

Leonardo DiCaprio, nominee Best Actor in a Leading Role for "The Aviator" ang Gisele Bundchen (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

While Martin Scorsese’s Leonardo DiCaprio-starred Howard Hughes biopic didn’t win the best picture Oscar, it was nominated and it did win three Golden Globes and five Academy Awards.

“Gangs of New York” (2000)

Scorsese came close to the best picture Oscar again with this drama set against the backdrop of old New York. The movie didn’t win any of the 10 Academy Award categories it was nominated in, but it did take home the Golden Globes for best director and original song.

“The Cider House Rules” (1999)

This adaption of John Irvin’s novel was nominated for a slew of awards and won Oscars for best adaption screenplay and best supporting actor.

