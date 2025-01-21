Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: We expected shock and awe; that's what we got

In just a few hours, Trump has re-set the government, Varney says

Varney: We expected shock and awe, that's what we got

During his "My Take" on Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney recounts President Trump's busy first day in office. 

Stuart Varney: We were told to expect "shock and awe" on day one. That’s what we got. There was the President seated behind a desk in the Capitol Arena, stacked with "executive orders." 

Second Lady Usha Vance, Vice President JD Vance, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in the departure ceremony for outgoing United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden on the East Front of the United States Capitol in Washington, DC after the swearing-in of Donald Trump as President on January 20, 2025. Chris Kleponis/Pool via REUTERS

Second Lady Usha Vance, Vice President JD Vance, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in the departure ceremony for outgoing United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden on the East Front of the United St (Chris Kleponis/Pool via REUTERS / Reuters Photos)

PRESIDENT TRUMP FACES KEY FISCAL DEADLINES AS SECOND TERM BEGINS 

Then he went to the Oval Office: more stacks of executive orders. He went through them one by one: "that’s a good one," he said, "that’s big!"

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in a signing ceremony after his inauguration on January 20, 2025 in the President's Room at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Also in attendance are: Senate Majority Leader Sen. Jo

In a few hours, between his swearing in and the Inauguration Balls, President Trump re-set the government. There is "shock and awe" at the extent of the changes.

Forbes Chairman and editor-in-chief Steve Forbes previews Trump's first 100 days in office. video

The world sees Trump differently than they did eight years go: Forbes

Forbes Chairman and editor-in-chief Steve Forbes previews Trump's first 100 days in office.

Look what he just did: He rescinded, reversed 78 executive orders that Biden had signed. 78! 

TRUMP TOUTS ENERGY PLANS IN INAUGURAL ADDRESS 

Gone are Biden's rules on race, gender, and offshore oil drilling. Trump has brought back a ban on trans serving openly in the military. Biden's headlong plunge into the world of woke and climate extremism has been turned around.

President Donald Trump inauguration

John Roberts, chief justice of the US Supreme Court, not pictured, administers the oath of office to US President-elect Donald Trump during the 60th presidential inauguration in the rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Jan. 20, (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

But wait, there's more: He announced a national emergency at the border: he has authorized the use of the military to "seal the border." He's declared an energy emergency, so we can "drill, baby drill."

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., reacts to President Trump issuing 200 executive actions on his first day, the introduction of a bill to acquire Greenland and the House Freedom Caucus floats raising the corporate tax rate for easing the SALT cap. video

GOP rep reacts to Trump's executive actions: 'Man, did he promise and deliver'

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., reacts to President Trump issuing 200 executive actions on his first day, the introduction of a bill to acquire Greenland and the House Freedom Caucus floats raising the corporate tax rate for easing the SALT cap.

We are out of the Paris climate accords. We are out of the World Health Organization. The ban on TikTok has been delayed. Federal workers have got to get back to the office.

TRUMP SIGNS ORDER DELAYING TIKTOK BAN FOR 75 DAYS AS FUTURE OF APP REMAINS UNCERTAIN

He's going to change the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. It won’t be "Denali" in Alaska, it's going back to Mount McKinley.

President Donald Trump inauguration 2025

US Vice President-elect J.D. Vance and US President-elect Donald Trump react on the day of Trump's Presidential Inauguration at the Rotunda of the US Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (KEVIN LAMARQUE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

That’s just a fraction of the 200 plus orders the new President handed down on day one. There will be court challenges and legislative challenges: not all the orders will stand.

O’Leary Ventures chairman Kevin O’Leary describes attending President Donald Trump’s inauguration and reacts to Trump’s quick action on the border crisis and U.S. energy on 'The Evening Edit.' video

Kevin O’Leary on Trump’s day-one action on border, energy national emergencies: ‘Can’t go any faster’

O’Leary Ventures chairman Kevin O’Leary describes attending President Donald Trump’s inauguration and reacts to Trump’s quick action on the border crisis and U.S. energy on 'The Evening Edit.'

But the message is clear: this is a revolution. Trump is doing what he said he would do. He is doing what he was elected to do. It’s intense. It’s exciting. And it’s only just beginning.… 

