Stuart Varney: We expected shock and awe; that's what we got

During his "My Take" on Tuesday, " Varney & Co. " host Stuart Varney recounts President Trump's busy first day in office.



Stuart Varney: We were told to expect "shock and awe" on day one. That’s what we got. There was the President seated behind a desk in the Capitol Arena, stacked with "executive orders."

PRESIDENT TRUMP FACES KEY FISCAL DEADLINES AS SECOND TERM BEGINS

Then he went to the Oval Office: more stacks of executive orders. He went through them one by one: "that’s a good one," he said, "that’s big!"

In a few hours, between his swearing in and the Inauguration Balls, President Trump re-set the government. There is "shock and awe" at the extent of the changes.

Look what he just did: He rescinded, reversed 78 executive orders that Biden had signed. 78!

TRUMP TOUTS ENERGY PLANS IN INAUGURAL ADDRESS

Gone are Biden's rules on race, gender, and offshore oil drilling. Trump has brought back a ban on trans serving openly in the military. Biden's headlong plunge into the world of woke and climate extremism has been turned around.

But wait, there's more: He announced a national emergency at the border: he has authorized the use of the military to "seal the border." He's declared an energy emergency, so we can "drill, baby drill."

We are out of the Paris climate accords. We are out of the World Health Organization. The ban on TikTok has been delayed. Federal workers have got to get back to the office.

TRUMP SIGNS ORDER DELAYING TIKTOK BAN FOR 75 DAYS AS FUTURE OF APP REMAINS UNCERTAIN

He's going to change the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. It won’t be "Denali" in Alaska, it's going back to Mount McKinley.

That’s just a fraction of the 200 plus orders the new President handed down on day one. There will be court challenges and legislative challenges: not all the orders will stand.

But the message is clear: this is a revolution. Trump is doing what he said he would do. He is doing what he was elected to do. It’s intense. It’s exciting. And it’s only just beginning.…