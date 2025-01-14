Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Media
Published

Stuart Varney: Trump's return to the White House puts the world on notice

Countries worldwide are preparing for Trump to take office, Varney argues

close
'Varney & Co.' host Stuart Varney discusses countries worldwide preparing for Trump's return to the White House.  video

Stuart Varney: Trump's return to the White House puts the world on notice

'Varney & Co.' host Stuart Varney discusses countries worldwide preparing for Trump's return to the White House. 

During his "My Take" on Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the world preparing for President-elect Trump's historic return to office. 

CANADA READIES TRUMP TARIFF RESPONSE: ‘IN A TRADE WAR, THERE ARE NO WINNERS’ 

Stuart Varney: Here comes Trump. He will be president in 6 days. The world feels him coming.

Trump Mar-a-Lago presser

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 07: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during a press conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club on January 07, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United (Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

It is not a coincidence that a deal to release the Gaza hostages is imminent. Trump says there's be hell to pay if Hamas keeps them beyond inauguration day. They know he's not kidding. And so does Iran. Does anyone believe they'd be released if Kamala Harris had been elected?

close
'Making Money' host Charles Payne criticizes the mainstream media for how they react to President-elect Trump's new ideas. video

Charles Payne: Trump's pursuit of Greenland, Panama Canal should not be laughed at

'Making Money' host Charles Payne criticizes the mainstream media for how they react to President-elect Trump's new ideas.

Same with the border: Trump says he'll control it. He'll build a wall. He'll deport illegals, starting with criminals. Sanctuary cities and states are nervous. Democrats have built their careers around sheltering illegals and they are beginning to realize they've backed a losing proposition. 

LARRY KUDLOW: MR. TRUMP KNOWS EXACTLY WHAT HE'S TALKING ABOUT

They feel him coming. China feels him coming. There are reports that they might sell TikTok to Elon Musk. It helps that Musk is Trump's right-hand man!

Elon Musk and Donald Trump

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas (Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images)

And they've got to be nervous about tariffs: China racked up a trillion-dollar trade surplus last year. If trade with America slows their economy sinks. They've got to be worried about those executive orders that drop 6 days from now. Senator John Barrasso says there's going to be "shock and awe." China is listening.

close
Former Trump Assistant Commerce Secretary Nazak Nikakhtar breaks down President-elect Trump's tariff strategy on 'The Big Money Show.' video

Former Trump official sets record straight on inflationary impact of Trump's tariffs

Former Trump Assistant Commerce Secretary Nazak Nikakhtar breaks down President-elect Trump's tariff strategy on 'The Big Money Show.'

Russia is worried about "drill-baby-drill".  During the campaign, Trump promised to cut energy prices in half in his first year. Russia's economy is based on energy. They can't thrive on half-price oil. They feel the change coming.

Pump jacks

Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo (REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

And what a change it is. Biden is on the way out: he made America look weak. Trump is on the way in. He's already oozing strength. The whole country feels it, and so do our enemies around the world…

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE