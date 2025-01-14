Stuart Varney: Trump's return to the White House puts the world on notice

During his "My Take" on Tuesday, " Varney & Co. " host Stuart Varney discussed the world preparing for President-elect Trump's historic return to office.

Stuart Varney: Here comes Trump. He will be president in 6 days. The world feels him coming.

It is not a coincidence that a deal to release the Gaza hostages is imminent. Trump says there's be hell to pay if Hamas keeps them beyond inauguration day. They know he's not kidding. And so does Iran. Does anyone believe they'd be released if Kamala Harris had been elected?

Same with the border: Trump says he'll control it. He'll build a wall. He'll deport illegals, starting with criminals. Sanctuary cities and states are nervous. Democrats have built their careers around sheltering illegals and they are beginning to realize they've backed a losing proposition.

They feel him coming. China feels him coming. There are reports that they might sell TikTok to Elon Musk. It helps that Musk is Trump's right-hand man!

And they've got to be nervous about tariffs: China racked up a trillion-dollar trade surplus last year. If trade with America slows their economy sinks. They've got to be worried about those executive orders that drop 6 days from now. Senator John Barrasso says there's going to be "shock and awe." China is listening.

Russia is worried about "drill-baby-drill". During the campaign, Trump promised to cut energy prices in half in his first year. Russia's economy is based on energy. They can't thrive on half-price oil. They feel the change coming.

And what a change it is. Biden is on the way out: he made America look weak. Trump is on the way in. He's already oozing strength. The whole country feels it, and so do our enemies around the world…

