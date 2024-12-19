Stuart Varney: Teamsters union is prepared to interfere with Christmas

During his "My Take" on Thursday, " Varney & Co. " host Stuart Varney discussed the Teamsters Union launching a nationwide strike against Amazon.

Stuart Varney: The Teamsters union represents around 10,000 Amazon workers. They are on strike.

One warehouse in San Francisco is affected, along with six delivery stations spread across the country.

TEAMSTERS UNION LAUNCHES HISTORIC NATIONWIDE STRIKE AGAINST AMAZON: ‘PAYING THE PRICE’

The union wants more money for delivery drivers. And they accuse Amazon of not showing respect for workers.

It’s the timing of the strike that gets to me. Right before Christmas. It’s hard to "respect" union members when they inflict maximum pain on Amazon and its customers.

Millions of families look for their gifts in those Amazon boxes. Some will be disappointed. This strike is just plain nasty.

Granted, a union needs leverage. You have to lay on the pressure to force an employer to give in and pay up.

AMAZON STRIKE: WILL IT AFFECT DELIVERY OF YOUR PACKAGES?

But holding up Christmas gifts is a bridge too far. We don't know how effective this strike will be.

If all 10,000 Teamsters go on strike, it will only be a tiny fraction of the 1.5 million Amazon workers worldwide. The effects may be minimal. We shall see.

Deliberately hurting ordinary people at this particular time of year leaves a bad taste in your mouth.

The union demands respect, but it's hard to respect anyone who goes out of their way to upset their fellow Americans.

The big picture here is that Amazon is fighting unionization. Management wants to keep control of the business.

They want to keep the union out. This strike will not resolve that fight, but it will show a union that’s prepared to interfere with your Christmas. I hope they lose!

