Varney on Manchin's 'no' bombshell over Build Back Better: Democrats in self-inflicted civil war

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the division within the Democratic Party after Sen. Joe Manchin said he wouldn’t vote for Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, arguing "it’s a Democrat civil war and they brought it on themselves,’ during his "My Take" Monday.

STUART VARNEY: Sunday morning, Joe Manchin drops his "no" vote bombshell.

Sunday afternoon, the White House drops a bomb on Manchin!

Jen Psaki issued a blistering, written statement saying Manchin had made "a sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position."

The White House had practically called the senator a liar.

The socialist Bernie Sanders snarled that Manchin lacked "guts."

The squad weighed in with their usual venom.

Ilhan Omar said Manchin's statement was B.S.

DEMOCRATS' IMMIGRATION PROPOSAL REJECTED BY SENATE PARLIAMENTARIAN

It’s a Democrat civil war and they brought it on themselves.

Why on Earth did the president try to push through a truly radical program without a solid majority in Congress? Because he wants to be FDR?

Why did he say spending trillions costs "zero dollars?"

Why did the left ignore the inflation that is eating up wage gains?

Joe Manchin allowed America to dodge a socialist bullet.

CORI BUSH SLAMS 'ALARMING' DELAY ON DEMS' SPENDING BILL, SAYS IT SHOULDN'T BE 'AT THE FEET' OF JOE MANCHIN

Now what?

The Democrats will have to re-group, but it will be extremely difficult. How do you get socialists to abandon their socialist dreams? You don't. Because they won’t.

So the Democrats will close out the year a bitter, angry and divided party.

P.S. If they are too nasty to Joe Manchin, he could just switch parties, and then a Republican majority in the Senate could kick Bernie Sanders out as chair of the Senate Budget Committee.