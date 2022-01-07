Varney: Kamala Harris is a problem for the Democratic Party and the country

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney ripped V.P. Kamala Harris' performance as she faces criticism for her remarks about Jan. 6 and ongoing staff exodus, arguing she is "a problem for her party and, more importantly the country" during his latest "My Take."

STUART VARNEY: In her speech on Capitol Hill Thursday, Vice President Harris compared the January 6 riot, with two devastating attacks on our country.

Kamala Harris: ‘Certain dates echo throughout history… when our democracy came under assault… dates that occupy not only a place on our calendars but a place in our collective memory. December 7, 1941, September 11, 2001, and January 6, 2021.’

KAMALA HARRIS FIRES BACK AT DEMOCRATS’ CLAIMS SHE’S BEING ‘SET UP TO FAIL’

That is outrageous -- you don't compare Capitol rioters with Japanese kamikaze pilots or Saudi terrorists. It insults our memory.

Later, in an interview with PBS, she again laughed. Didn't seem appropriate.

Then she talked about a 'level of malaise' in America about COVID.

Bad choice of words. It brought back memories of Jimmy Carter and the 'malaise' of the 1970s.

KAMALA HARRIS STRUGGLES THROUGH QUESTION ON INFLATION DURING CBS INTERVIEW

Some of her staff recently left, saying she didn't read her briefing material and then bullied her staffers after she made elementary mistakes.

The vice president is a problem for her party and, more importantly for the country.

It is an unprecedented situation: an old and unfocused president has a vice president who frankly seems out of her depth.