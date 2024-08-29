Varney: Democrats are shielding Kamala Harris in her first interview as the party's nominee

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney called out Democrats for protecting Kamala Harris in her first formal sit-down interview as the Democratic presidential nominee with running mate Tim Walz.

STUART VARNEY: The strategy of the Harris campaign, is to get their candidate, and her running mate, in front of a friendly camera and a friendly questioner, on a Thursday night in high summer, right before a long holiday weekend.

It is Kamala Harris' first interview since Joe Biden left the campaign, and she's getting help. Tim Walz will be with her.

VP HARRIS MOCKED FOR BEING ‘TOO SCARED’ TO DO INTERVIEW WITHOUT WALZ

The Wall Street Journal calls him her "interview crutch." He's there to take up at least half the time and to jump in when it sounds like a word salad is coming.

Harris is being shielded. Her campaign wants to avoid awkward questions about her flip-flops.

When and why did she change her mind on the border, the EV mandate, Medicare-for-all and fracking?

When did she know that Joe Biden was cognitively challenged and couldn't stay in the race?

WHITE HOUSE DEFENDED BIDEN'S FITNESS FOR OFFICE UNTIL DEBATE DEBACLE MADE IT IMPOSSIBLE

Harris wants to gloss over all this, but voters deserve real answers to strong questions.

Her campaign, according to Axios, is badly split between holdovers from the Biden campaign, and newcomers from the Obama camp, drafted in to shore up the new candidate.

This is quite a headline. "Inside the tension in Harris' ‘Frankenstein’ team."

Which side came up with the Harris-plus-one CNN interview? It looks like a highly defensive compromise.

The New York Times brought in one of their reporters who had interviewed Harris in 2023.

Astead Herndon says she seemed unwilling to articulate her vision.

KEVIN O'LEARY WARNS DEMOCRATS THAT ‘ANOINTING’ HARRIS WAS A MISTAKE

She was reluctant to label herself politically.

That's not what we want now. It's time to come off the fence.

Strong questions. Clear answers. It won't help her campaign if she ducks.

FOR MORE FOS BUSINESS CLICK HERE