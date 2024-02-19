US steel worker sounds off as WV tin plant shuts its doors, putting 900 jobs on the line: 'Total travesty'

A West Virginia steelworkers' union president is livid over the International Trade Commission's decision against tariffs on foreign tin imports, a verdict that could shutter the doors of a mill in the Mountain State and put nearly 1,000 jobs at risk.

"This is a total travesty. It's totally un-American to me. It's one of the most un-American decisions that has ever been made that's going to jeopardize the food industry in this country. It's going to be a national security issue," Mark Glyptis, president of the United Steelworkers Local 2911 union, said Monday on "Fox & Friends First."

Glyptis is vowing to fight to keep the mill running. He believes it's possible with support from some in Washington, including West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown.

AMAZON JOINS SPACEX, TRADER JOE'S IN FIGHT TO DECLARE GOVERNMENT LABOR BOARD UNCONSTITUTIONAL

"I'm going to do anything I could possibly do to overturn this decision. It's a wrong decision by our government. They're supposed to be looking after America and its people, not foreigners," he continued.

He later added, "We have tremendous support in Washington. This is not over… there's only three tin mills left in this country. We make food cans and we also make aerosol cans. It's a national security issue in that, if we go to war, foreigners are going to control the food supply for our soldiers, so we're off track…"

"It is a total, absolute injustice to this country, and we're going to fight like heck to overturn it. I have some confidence we're going to be successful."



FORD CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL ‘THINK CAREFULLY’ ABOUT WHERE IT BUILDS VEHICLES AFTER UAW STRIKE

Steelmaking company Cleveland-Cliffs announced last Thursday it would be shuttering the Weirton, West Virginia plant indefinitely after the International Trade Commission voted against the foreign tin tariffs, according to the Associated Press.

The report states that the ITC previously ruled "that no anti-dumping and countervailing duties will be imposed on tin products from Canada, China and Germany because those imports do not sufficiently harm the U.S. steel industry."

It additionally "voted to stop a duty investigation into tin products shipped from South Korea."



BANKRUPT WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY CLOSES, CONSTRUCTION FIRM OWNER BUYS CAMPUS

Glyptis reiterated his plans to put pressure on the ITC to "do the right thing," warning viewers that the tin mill's impending closure has implications beyond West Virginia.

"Not only [will this affect] those 900 people and their families, it's going to affect our school system. It's going to affect the tax base. These foreign countries are dumping product beyond any shadow of a doubt. If you stood on Main Street, West Virginia, you will see foreign steel coming into our town at enormously high rates."

"We have to overturn this, or it's going to affect the entire country. And so we have to fight or legislate with our legislators later. Hopefully, we've put enough pressure on ITC to do the right thing," he told co-host Carley Shimkus.

Sen. Manchin's office issued a statement responding to news of the closure last week, voicing concerns that it could signal danger for "economic and national security."

"Today’s announcement is a consequence of the International Trade Commission’s decision to turn a blind eye to nearly 1,000 hard-working employees right here in West Virginia in favor of illegally dumped and subsidized imports. Cleveland-Cliffs’ closure is an absolute injustice not only to American workers, but to the very principle of fair competition, and it will undoubtedly weaken our economic and national security," Manchin said.

"Last night, I called Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chairman, President and CEO, Lourenco Goncalves, as well as United Steelworkers Local 2911 President Mark Glyptis to express my solidarity with the company and its workers. I strongly urge the Administration to take this opportunity to do the right thing and recommit to revitalizing our domestic manufacturing, strengthening our supply chains, and keeping good-paying jobs right here in the Mountain State. My commitment to the cause has only grown, and I stand ready to work with Mr. Goncalves, the United Steelworkers, and all of our partners in this effort to safeguard our domestic steel industry."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Associated Press contributed to this report.