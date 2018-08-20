Twitter doesn't act according to staff's 'left-leaning' political viewpoints: CEO

Twitter co-ounder and CEO Jack Dorsey said that the social media giant does not ban users for their political viewpoints – only for violating its rules, while admitting that the bias of the platform’s staffers is “more left leaning.”

“We need to constantly show that we are not adding our own bias, which I fully admit is … more left-leaning … But the real question behind the question is, are we doing something according to political ideology or viewpoints? And we are not. Period.”

Dorsey said Sunday that Twitter does not proactively police content on the service. The company relies on users to report violations.

“As we receive reports, we take action,” he said in an interview with CNN’s Brian Stelter, admitting that the company “has not figured this out, noting that it would be dangerous for Twitter to be “arbiters of truth.”

Over the weekend, President Trump critiqued social networks for “totally discriminating” against conservatives.