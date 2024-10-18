Trump's plan to take heat off mom-and-pop pockets: Cut major utility bill by half 'immediately'

Former President Trump revealed more of his economic and energy-related plans if he’s elected to a second presidential term in nearly two weeks while answering a question from a small business owner.

"My family owns a wholesale and retail fruit cake bakery in Claxton, Georgia," Paula Parker Claxton started. "When you are elected President of the United States, what plans do you have to curb the rising costs of operating a small business, inflation and labor costs?"

"I'm going to get your energy down to the lowest it's been. We're going to get it down by 50% immediately," Trump responded Friday in a sit-down interview on "FOX & Friends."

"Those ovens that you use are going to be half-price. You will be so happy because I'm bringing it down with energy, and we're going to allow gas stoves," he continued.

The former president has floated the idea of bringing energy costs down by 50% before. His official campaign-issued document states plans to unleash American energy by "lifting restrictions on American energy production, terminating the Socialist Green New Deal , unleashing energy production from all sources, including nuclear, to immediately slash inflation."

On Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign website, the Harris-Walz administration vows to "tackle the climate crisis as she builds on this historic work , advance environmental justice, protect public lands and public health, increase resilience to climate disasters, lower household energy costs, create millions of new jobs, and continue to hold polluters accountable to secure clean air and water for all."

Trump further criticized the Biden-Harris regulators that have proposed federal restrictions on everyday appliances like gas stoves, furnaces, water heaters, central air conditioners, dishwashers, light bulbs and laundry washing and dryer machines.

"They're restricting all the good stuff," the former president said. "You're going to have a beautiful gas stove and, mark my words, your energy costs will be 50% down. That's going to bring everything else down."

He recently floated his intention to bring energy costs down by 50% in his first year in office on Dave Ramsey’s "The Ramsey Show." Speaking with FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, Ramsey expressed some disbelief about the goal.

"That's your indirect connectivity of energy if you want to bring inflation down and stimulate an economy," the personal finance expert previously said. "But I have no idea of 50%. That didn't make sense to me."