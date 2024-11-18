Trump’s pick for US ambassador to Israel says it would take five minutes to shut down Iran’s ‘money tree’

How long will it take to unwind the Biden-Harris Middle East policy? About five minutes, according to Mike Huckabee.

The former Arkansas governor-turned-U.S. ambassador to Israel nominee suggested that President-elect Donald Trump's return to the Oval Office would signal a dramatic change, bringing unwavering loyalty to Israel while "taking the money tree" away from terrorist groups.

"To be fair, sometimes Joe Biden has been very supportive of Israel, and we've heard often he and Blinken and others talk about the ironclad relationship [between Israel and the United States], and then the next day, we would hear pressure on Israel not to continue their efforts against Hamas. You're thinking, 'well, why wouldn't you continue your efforts against people who massacred innocent civilians and just had a bloodthirsty attitude about it?'"

"The fact remains that the real problem here is not Hamas, Hezbollah or the Houthis. It's Iran," Huckabee told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Monday.

"They're the ones who fund it [terrorism], and when the Biden administration reversed the maximum pressure campaign that was effectively shutting down Iran's ability to have money to fund this nonsense, that's what changed everything, so I expect the president [Trump] will put the maximum pressure back on Iran, and that's going to take the money tree away from some of these terrorist groups and make it much harder for them to do their incredibly horrible and dastardly deeds of murdering civilians."

The president-elect has already "proven himself" to be a loyal ally to Israel, Huckabee said, pointing to instances from the first Trump term – moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing the Golan Heights as part of Israel, among others.

More shakeups will come with the changing of the guard, Huckebee insisted, as he weighed in on Trump's Cabinet nominees thus far.

"[They are] disruptors, people who don't come just to oil the machinery of DC, and if there ever was a time when this country needed a disruption in the ebb and flow of the unit party, the deep state, the establishment, call it what you will call it, the swamp, the sewer [it's now]… this president has putting together a team that is going to be disruptive to Washington, but restorative to the American families living out here in the middle of the country. That's why he was overwhelmingly elected, and it's why there is a solid mandate that he carries into office on January 20th."

Trump's nominees include a star-studded lineup of voices like South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and former Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.