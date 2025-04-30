Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Trump's 'golden age' is inspiring Kid Rock to make big gamble on stocks

Music legend said he is ready to 'double down' on market investments because of Trump

Music legend Kid Rock reacts to President Donald Trump’s recent Michigan rally where he touted his strong start for his presidency.  video

Kid Rock urges Americans to invest now ahead of Trump’s economic shake up

Music legend Kid Rock believes President Donald Trump is ushering in America's first "golden" age of the 21st century. 

"I believe the goldenest of all golden ages is coming to America," Kid Rock professed during an appearance on "Varney & Co."

"I couldn't be more excited, to not only be here to witness it, but more excited really for my son and my grandchildren. What this could do for their futures one day, after God calls me home."

TRUMP URGES 'BE PATIENT' ON THE ECONOMY, PREDICTS 'BOOM...LIKE NO OTHER'

kid-rock-trump-tariffs

Musician and songwriter Kid Rock weighed in on President Donald Trump's tariff agenda Wednesday, predicting the positive impact it could have on the U.S. economy.  (Fox News / Fox News)

Kid Rock's comments come after President Trump's recent rally in Warren, Michigan, where he touted his first 100 days in office and highlighted the administration's economic progress. 

KID ROCK TURNS HEADS IN TRUMP OVAL OFFICE MEETING WITH BEDAZZLED, PATRIOTIC OUTFIT

The president strategically chose Michigan for his rally location, calling it the "heartland" of America. 

"This is the best, they say, 100-day start of any president in history. We're ushering out the long reign of special interest in the radical left lunatics, and we're ushering in the golden age of America. That's what we have," Trump said Tuesday.

Trump's tariff strategy has launched uncertainty throughout the world, but some see it as an "absolute win." Kid Rock revealed that the president's plan is even sparking him to "double down" on the market.

"The way this man gets things done and just doesn't know the word lose in his vocabulary, that, you know, I'm almost ready to double down or gamble a little bit more in the stock market, because I believe in this man so much," the musician continued. 

kid-rock-trump

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 31: U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by entertainer Kid Rock, signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on March 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) (Getty Images / Getty Images)

He then pointed out that it is "not easy" to restructure a business, especially when the business, in this example, is the United States of America. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"I have the utmost confidence that what he's doing is the right thing. It's going to take him just a little bit of time, as we all know. I'm with him, just stay patient, kick back and, if you're smart, maybe get in on things right now."