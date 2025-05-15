Trump's border czar warns Democrats who 'cross a line' after ICE facility incident

Tom Homan isn't backing down when it comes to upholding immigration laws on the books – and he's got a warning for anyone who tries to get in the way: "Don't cross a line."

The Trump border czar's words came days after Democratic officials allegedly stormed a Newark, New Jersey, ICE facility in the name of an "oversight" visit, gaining national attention and ire from the Department of Homeland Security.

"If you cannot support ICE, shame on you. If you can support sanctuary cities, shame on you, but you can't cross that line," Homan said Wednesday, railing against the Democrats during an appearance on "Kudlow."

"When you cross a line of impediment, when you cross the line of knowingly harboring and concealing an illegal alien, when you criminally trespass one of our facilities, we will ask the attorney general to prosecute you."

"You can't cross that line of impediment," he continued.

Homan previously responded "yes" when asked by a reporter if the Democratic lawmakers implicated in the situation should face censure or removal of their committee assignments.

He also told Kudlow he had been in touch with Trump counselor Alina Habba, the acting U.S. attorney for the district of New Jersey, regarding the matter.

"Alina's taking it seriously, going through a lot of videotape, talking to a lot of witnesses, and we'll see where the investigation falls," Homan shared.

He proceeded to blast the lawmakers as "very inappropriate" and "unprofessional," stressing the need to control a facility containing "dangerous" illegal immigrant criminals for the safety of all parties – the detainees, officers and the public.

"This was not the way to conduct oversight. There's a proper way to do it. This is not one of them."

"Squad" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., recently offered a specific warning to DHS officials, including Homan and Sec. Kristi Noem, regarding Democratic officials entangled in the news.

"You lay a finger on [New Jersey Congresswoman] Bonnie Watson Coleman or any of the representatives that were there – you lay a finger on them, and we’re going to have a problem," Ocasio-Cortez said on Instagram.

Homan dismissed the rhetoric, saying the New York Democrat "doesn't know what she's talking about" and that he has much more knowledge and experience in the border security realm than she does.

