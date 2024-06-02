Trump warns 'depression' is on the horizon if Biden's re-elected: Just 'like in 1929'

Former President Donald Trump warned a second Biden term could bring the country to its knees, cautioning that four more years of the current administration could usher in a depression just like the one that struck the nation in 1929.

"If I don't win, you're going to have a depression like in 1929," he said during an exclusive sit-down interview with "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-hosts Rachel Campos-Duffy, Will Cain and Pete Hegseth.

"One of the greatest analysts on Wall Street, considered maybe the best, said the only reason the stock market's high is because they think Trump is going to win," he continued.

The GOP frontrunner's exclusive talk with Fox News aired in segments throughout Sunday's broadcast. During the talk, he discussed the nation's most pressing issues, including his recently guilty verdict on 34 counts of falsifying business records in a Manhattan courtroom, his plans if elected to a second term, the current state of the nation and trust in the government.

He slammed the trial as a "scam," reflected on his previous attorneys general and responded "yes" when asked if he would declassify certain files – including the 9/11, JFK and Epstein files – to restore some trust lost in American institutions.

Trump also vowed to cut the Department of Education aside from, in his words, "hav[ing] a little tiny coordination" with localized handling of the education system.

"[It would] be nice to make sure that everybody's teaching English," he said.

He also shared his thoughts on the vice presidential role.

"[A vice president is] I would say somebody that you can get along with, somebody that can help you get elected, somebody that can be a very good president," he said.

The state of the country under President Biden's tenure became another topic of conversation, with Trump insisting the U.S. was going "great" during his own time in office and that the nation has declined since.



On that note, he insisted America should strive to reach energy independence again.