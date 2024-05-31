Expand / Collapse search
Business leaders speak out about Trump guilty verdict, with one immediately donating $300K

Sequoia founder Shaun Maguire donated $300,000 on his own

National Review editor-in-chief Rich Lowry reacts to former President Trump's guilty verdict on all 34 counts in NY v. Trump on 'The Bottom Line.' video

'Stomach churning': Rich Lowry skewers Alvin Bragg's reaction to Trump's conviction

National Review editor-in-chief Rich Lowry reacts to former President Trump's guilty verdict on all 34 counts in NY v. Trump on 'The Bottom Line.'

Business leaders sounded off following former President Trump's conviction in his New York criminal trial.

Billionaire Elon Musk and other mega-weathly Americans threw their support behind Trump after the verdict came down on Thursday, with one donating $300k alone.

"I just donated $300k to Trump. I’m prepared to lose friends. Here’s why," Sequoia founder Shaun Maguire wrote in an extended post on X.

"Back in 2016 I had drunk the media Kool-Aid and was scared out of my mind about Trump. As such I donated to Hilary Clinton’s campaign and voted for her. By 2020 I was disillusioned and didn’t vote – I didn’t like either option. Now, in 2024, I believe this is one of the most important elections of my lifetime, and I’m supporting Trump," he added.

'FREE FATHER THERESA': TRUMP SUPPORTERS AND CRITICS SOUND OFF ON TRUMP’S GUILTY VERDICT

Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower after being found guilty

Business leaders sounded off about former President Trump's conviction in his New York criminal trial on Friday. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital / Fox News)

Musk responded to Maguire on social media, saying simply, "I think you're right."

Musk also responded to criticism of the ruling, arguing that Trump's conviction caused "great damage" to the U.S. justice system.

TRUMP CAN RUN FOR PRESIDENT FROM JAIL, BUT HE’S NOT LIKELY TO GO THERE

"Indeed, great damage was done today to the public’s faith in the American legal system. If a former President can be criminally convicted over such a trivial matter – motivated by politics, rather than justice – then anyone is at risk of a similar fate," he wrote.

Craft Ventures executive David Sacks described Maguire's donation as an "act of courage." He argued that Trump has "a lot of supporters in Silicon Valley" but "many are just afraid to admit it."

TRUMP GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS IN NEW YORK CRIMINAL TRIAL

"With each act of courage, like this one, the dam begins to break," he added.

Donald Trump

Craft Ventures executive David Sacks described Maguire's donation as an "act of courage." He argued that Trump has "a lot of supporters in Silicon Valley" but said "many are just afraid to admit it." ((Photo by Robert Perry/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Trump himself described the trial's verdict as a "disgrace" on Thursday. He is expected to appeal the ruling.