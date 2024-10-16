Trump vows to ease child care cost burden for struggling parents: 'It's really not fair' right now

Former President Donald Trump pledged to help parents cover debilitating child care costs by readjusting "unfair" taxes as he spoke to women voters during a town hall in battleground Georgia.

"My child tax credit has decreased by almost 80%," one concerned mother named Rachel Shipskie told Trump.

"Daycare, for the lowest amount, is roughly $1,400 a month for one child here [in Georgia]. Last year, I had broken my neck, and I tried applying for any kind of assistance and was denied because I did not make less than $700 a month, so I could not afford daycare. I obviously was having to go through physical therapy and [had] a lot of issues, and I'm still having issues to this day."

She continued, emotionally asking the former president, "What kind of realistic changes do you think you can provide [for] single parents, married parents, any kind of parent to just simply afford children in today's world with the way things are right now?"

Seated on stage with Fox News' Harris Faulkner before a room filled with women — each with their own concerns — Trump replied, "It's not fair."

"My daughter [Ivanka] drove me crazy on this… I gave you the largest tax cuts in the history of our country. Larger than the Reagan cuts. My daughter, Ivanka, she said, ‘Dad, we have to do… child tax credits.’ She was driving me crazy. Then I did it, and I got it just about done. [She said] 'Dad, you've got to double it up.' It was actually more complicated than the entire bill, but I got it done."

"We're going to readjust things [taxes] so that it's fair to everybody, because it's really not fair to everybody," he continued.

"It's unfair to some people, and we're not going to have that," he continued. "But she [Ivanka] was the one that got it started. Those were our credits. Those were not the Democrats' credits."

To additionally assist parents, vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, mentioned increasing the child tax credit to $5,000 from the current $2,000 during an appearance on CBS News' "Face the Nation" in August, during which he credited Trump for having a history of supporting larger child tax credits.

The Harris team also released a plan to increase child tax credits days later.

During Trump's town hall event that aired during "The Faulkner Focus" on Wednesday, the former president addressed other hot topics, including inflation, global instability, and the need for energy independence.

Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this report.