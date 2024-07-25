Trump sets record straight on Elon Musk, electric vehicles

Despite having a "good relationship" with Tesla's Elon Musk, the former president said he's completely "against" an electric vehicle mandate.

During an interview on Fox & Friends," Thursday, Trump responded to claims that Elon Musk would donate $45 million a month to a super PAC in support of his candidacy and discussed his relationship with the tech mogul despite his negative feelings towards an EV mandate.

"Somebody told me he was going to give me $45 million a month. I said, that sounds like a lot. And even for Elon, that’s a lot," Trump said.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk was planning to donate $45 million a month to America PAC, which focuses on registering voters and urging swing state residents to vote early and request mail-in ballots as a way to counter Democrats' "get out the vote" campaigns and on-the-ground efforts.

Musk denied these claims, telling conservative commentator Jordan Peterson in an interview that "what’s been reported in the media is simply not true."

The former president, however, touted his "good relationship" with the Tesla founder despite the report.



"He [Elon Musk] did say, I strongly endorse you, despite the fact that I’m against the electric car mandate," he explained before calling the "effort" ridiculous.

"I disagree with the electric cars for everybody," Trump said, arguing that he’s "very much against" it.

"You want a gasoline propelled car or want maybe a hybrid. You want to have a choice. And that includes electric," he said.



