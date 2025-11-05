Trump says American dream is 'surging back to life' under his presidency at Miami forum

The American dream is experiencing a resurgence, President Donald Trump said, touting a "changing" economy and renewed optimism since taking office nearly 10 months ago.

"Prices are coming down very fast, and we're bringing them back to the beautiful part, where you can have, and you can truly say, we're talking about the American dream again," Trump said at the America Business Forum in Miami Wednesday.

"You're hearing it again more than ever because we [have] the most successful economy in the history of our country," he continued. "During my first four years, we rebuilt the economy. … We had the biggest tax cut in history, the biggest regulation cut in history. That's why we had the great economy, and now the only difference is we're doing better this time."

NOBEL PEACE PRIZE WINNER BACKS TRUMP'S WAR ON VENEZUELAN ‘NARCO-TERRORIST STRUCTURE’ UNDER MADURO

In August, the administration promoted what it calls a "Golden Age of Prosperity," citing job growth, rising wages, new apprenticeship programs and regulatory rollbacks. White House officials noted more than 183,000 apprentices had started this year, along with $84 million in new training grants and an artificial intelligence plan to prepare workers for a tech-driven economy.

Officials also touted 500,000 new jobs projected for 2025, $61 million in funding for homeless and at-risk veterans and Labor Department efforts to lower healthcare costs through price transparency.

While third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data was delayed by the federal government shutdown, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model estimated on Nov. 4 that GDP grew 4% for the quarter.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We're a great nation again. It's happened faster than I thought, I'll be honest," Trump said. "America's respected again. America is a great nation again.

"The American dream is surging back to life, and we will never let the American dream die together. We will make our country stronger, richer, safer, freer and greater than ever before," the president added. "And every day my administration will fight, fight, fight, and America will win, win, win."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Fox News' Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.