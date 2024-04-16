Trump media company preparing livestream content for Truth Social

Former President Donald Trump's social media company is planning to soon roll out a live-streaming platform.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (TMTG) announced Tuesday that the upcoming content delivery network will begin on the Truth Social app.

"After six months of testing on its Web and iOS platforms, [TMTG] has finished the research and development phase of its new live TV streaming platform and will begin scaling up its own content delivery network," the company said in a press release.

The livestream channel is set to expand outside Truth Social into its own stand-alone app, then eventually to home TV.

The unnamed livestream network is being billed similarly to other TMTG ventures, aiming to operate outside the control of Big Tech companies.

"We're excited to move forward with the next big phase for Truth Social," TMTG CEO Devin Nunes said. "With our streaming content, we aim to provide a permanent home for high-quality news and entertainment that face discrimination by other channels and content delivery services."

He added, "There is a lot of great content that simply can't find an audience for unjust reasons, and we want to let these creators know they'll soon have a guaranteed platform where they won't be cancelled."

The Truth Social app is Trump's proprietary social media platform, which he has used since 2022.

The former president has used it as an alternative to his Twitter and Facebook accounts, from which he was banned in 2021 following the Jan. 6 Capitol protests.

"The streaming content is expected to focus on live TV including news networks, religious channels, family-friendly content including films and documentaries; And other content that has been cancelled, is at risk of cancellation, or is being suppressed on other platforms and services," the company said in its release.

Specific content offerings have not yet been announced.