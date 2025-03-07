Trump defends tariff pauses on some Canadian, Mexican imports, aims to help US automakers

In an effort to provide clarity over his latest tariff negotiations, President Donald Trump explained why he approved another one-month pause on the 25% levy on Canada and Mexico.

"I wanted to help Mexico and Canada to a certain extent. We're a big, big country, and they do a lot of their business with us, whereas in our case, it's much less significant. We do very little with Canada by comparison. And I wanted to help the American carmakers until April 2nd. April 2nd, it becomes all reciprocal," Trump told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo in an exclusive interview.

"But this is short-term. And I felt that for the good of the American carmakers and the USMCA… I thought it would be a fair thing to do," the president continued. "And so I gave them a little bit of a break for this short period of time."

On Thursday, Trump announced he would exempt most goods from Canada and Mexico covered under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) from his 25% tariffs for the next month.

The tariffs went into effect earlier this week and are now set to be reinstated on April 2. After Trump enacted them, Canada also said it would place reciprocal, retaliatory tariffs on the U.S.

"The tariffs could go up as time goes by, and they may go up," Trump expanded with Bartiromo.

"For years, the globalists, the big globalists, have been ripping off the United States. They've been taking money away from the United States. And all we're doing is getting some of it back, and we're going to treat our country fairly," he added.

As part of his Day One initiatives, Trump said tariffs would be placed on America’s trade neighbors after declaring fentanyl deaths a national emergency.

He said the drug makes its way from China to the U.S. via Mexican and Canadian imports.

"This country has been ripped off from every, every nation in the world, every company outside in the world. We've been ripped off at levels never seen before. And all we're going to do is get it back. We're going to get a lot of it back. We're not going to let people take advantage of us anymore," the president said.

