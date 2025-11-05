Trump calls Miami a 'refuge' for those fleeing NYC 'communism' under new Mamdani leadership

New York City lost its "sovereignty" on Election Day, according to President Donald Trump, who spoke about how Miami and South Florida now provide a "refuge" for those escaping socialism and communism.

"If you want to see what congressional Democrats wish to do to America, just look at the result of yesterday's election in New York, where their party installed a communist as the mayor of the largest city in the nation," Trump said Wednesday at the America Business Forum at Miami’s Kaseya Center.

"The Democrats are so extreme that Miami will soon be the refuge for those fleeing communism in New York City," the president continued.

The Fox News Decision Desk announced late Tuesday night that 34-year-old democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani is New York City’s new mayor-elect. The state assemblyman defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in the Big Apple’s mayoral contest.

Mamdani has proposed a sweeping agenda to reshape New York City’s economy and social contract. Among his most ambitious promises: free city bus service, 200,000 new affordable housing units over 10 years, raising the minimum wage to $30 an hour by 2030, expanding universal child care, creating city-run grocery stores, and imposing significant tax increases on corporations and top earners, according to his campaign website.

"Remember, I've said we will never have a socialist elected to any post in our country… That didn't work out too well, but as I've warned for many years," Trump said.

"It's common sense or communism. And, you know, you take a look back a thousand years. It hasn't worked. If it worked, we'd be using it, I guess. But it hasn't worked," the president said. "Our opponents are offering an economic nightmare. We're delivering an economic miracle."

During his remarks, Trump claimed that in the last nine months, his administration has secured $18 trillion in new U.S. investments.

"I've been fighting every single day to turn around the catastrophe we inherited to make America the best place on the planet Earth to do business, and that's what it is. Right now, we're the number one place," he said.

"But the communist Marxist socialists and globalists had their chance and they delivered nothing but disaster. And now let's see how a communist does in New York."