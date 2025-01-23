Trump administration 'uniquely qualified' to solve housing problem, real estate expert says

The key to America’s housing problem may lie within the Trump administration, according to one real estate expert.

Larry Connor, The Connor Group founder and managing partner, explained how the new administration could tackle the persistent problems plaguing the housing industry during his appearance on "FOX Business Live," Thursday.



"The reality is, across America we have an affordable housing problem, in some cases [a] crisis. You can solve it. I think the Trump administration is uniquely qualified to do so," he expressed.

Connor said the first step in solving the country’s housing issue is through "common sense regulations."

"You can’t have 30 or 40% of your total costs in permits and red tape," he stressed.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump issued an emergency order directing the heads of all executive departments and agencies to "deliver emergency price relief," which he emphasized would include lowering the cost of housing and expanding supply.

The Trump administration cited regulatory requirements as a main driver behind why so many Americans are unable to purchase homes. In his first term, Trump reduced regulatory costs by almost $11,000 per household, the White House said in a fact sheet.

Despite being against the tight regulations restricting growth in the housing sector, Connor suggested putting "tight regulations" on developers, "in terms of the quality of the build and the quality of how they maintain them."

"You can't ask a developer to spend $70 million building this affordable housing. And when they finish, it's worth 65 million," he argued.

"The economics have to work," Connor told FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone.

The Connor Group founder continued, arguing that the next step in curing the affordable housing market is by creating low-interest rate loans at the federal level.

Trump echoed that sentiment during his remarks at the World Economic Forum on Thursday, arguing that he’ll "demand that interest rates drop immediately" and that they "should be dropping all over the world."

Finally, the last effort to combat the problem, Connor said, is through tax credits.



"You do all those. You unleash the full power of the free enterprise system," he explained.

