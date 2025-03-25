Trump official unleashes new strategy to solve America's affordable housing crisis

The housing affordability crisis could soon wind down, if a newly-unveiled plan from the Trump administration rolls out as intended.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner shared an idea jointly formulated with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum that will tap into the potential of underutilized federal lands to increase the supply of affordable housing and alleviate the longstanding burden on the market.

"There's approximately 500 million acres in our country, our beautiful United States, that could be utilized to build affordable housing," Turner told "Mornings with Maria" on Tuesday.

"They're all over the country – urban and rural places."

He pointed more specifically to spaces in Utah and Nevada, but clarified that other areas would be open for consideration as well.

Turner and Burgum will be identifying lands with a newly-created joint task force.

"Under this agreement, HUD will pinpoint where housing needs are most pressing and guide the process by working with state and local leaders who know their communities best. Interior will identify locations that can support homes while carefully considering environmental impact and land-use restrictions," the duo wrote in a jointly-authored Wall Street Journal op-ed earlier this month.

He assured that there will be more news to come on the topic in the near future.