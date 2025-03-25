Expand / Collapse search
Trump official unleashes new strategy to solve America's affordable housing crisis

Underutilized rural and urban lands will be considered for the project, HUD Secretary Scott Turner shares

The housing affordability crisis could soon wind down, if a newly-unveiled plan from the Trump administration rolls out as intended.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner shared an idea jointly formulated with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum that will tap into the potential of underutilized federal lands to increase the supply of affordable housing and alleviate the longstanding burden on the market.

"There's approximately 500 million acres in our country, our beautiful United States, that could be utilized to build affordable housing," Turner told "Mornings with Maria" on Tuesday. 

HUD SECRETARY CALLS OUT ‘BURDENSOME’ REGULATIONS, WARNS OF AFFORDABILITY ‘CRISIS’

Scott Turner

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Eric Scott Turner testifies during his Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs confirmation hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 16, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"They're all over the country – urban and rural places."

He pointed more specifically to spaces in Utah and Nevada, but clarified that other areas would be open for consideration as well. 

Turner and Burgum will be identifying lands with a newly-created joint task force.

IS THE US HOUSING MARKET BECOMING A BUYER-FRIENDLY MARKET?

Doug Burgum

Doug Burgum, US secretary of the interior for US President-elect Donald Trump, during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Under this agreement, HUD will pinpoint where housing needs are most pressing and guide the process by working with state and local leaders who know their communities best. Interior will identify locations that can support homes while carefully considering environmental impact and land-use restrictions," the duo wrote in a jointly-authored Wall Street Journal op-ed earlier this month.

He assured that there will be more news to come on the topic in the near future.

