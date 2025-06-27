Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Media
Published

Treasury secretary reveals 'peace deals' with China as rare earth supplies set to flow

Trump-brokered trade deal created 'de-escalation' with China, Scott Bessent says

close
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent details the reportedly signed U.S.-China trade deal, talks 'setting the table' for future tariff negotiations and weighs in on the president's 'big, beautiful bill.' video

Secretary Bessent divulges details of trade deal between US, China

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent details the reportedly signed U.S.-China trade deal, talks 'setting the table' for future tariff negotiations and weighs in on the president's 'big, beautiful bill.'

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed new details about the reported trade deal struck between the U.S. and China, adding that he's now seen "de-escalation" firsthand.

"This is what leadership looks like under President Trump. We've got peace deals, we've got trade deals, we've got tax deals. And in dealing with the world's second-largest economy, we approached each other with mutual respect," Bessent said in an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Friday.

"Part of the agreement was tariffs coming down and rare earth magnets starting to flow back to the U.S. They form the core of a lot of our industrial base. They were not flowing as fast as previously agreed," Bessent explained.

LAWMAKERS GRAPPLE WITH QUESTIONS OF SAFETY VS SPEED IN A.I. RACE WITH CHINA

"And I am confident now that, as agreed, the magnets will flow. In the meantime, we had put countermeasures versus the Chinese in place. We had held back some vital supplies from them. So what we're seeing here is a de-escalation under President Trump's leadership."

Scott Bessent stands behind Donald Trump

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on April 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

It was announced about two weeks ago after talks in London that the U.S. and China have reached a "framework" to implement a trade deal struck between the two sides originally in Geneva.

President Donald Trump then posted on Truth Social that "our deal with China is done, subject to final approval with President Xi and me."

The development comes after President Trump leveled tariffs as high as 145% on Chinese goods following the president's reciprocal tariff plans in April, when China retaliated against the U.S. with tariffs of its own. The U.S. and China announced a 90-day détente that involved reduced tariffs in May, but both sides had accused each other of running afoul of the deal.

close
'The Big Money Show' panel discusses President Donald Trump eyeing a potential new Federal Reserve chief and Secretary Scott Bessent's position at the Treasury Department. video

Scott Bessent is becoming a very good Treasury secretary, Larry Kudlow says

'The Big Money Show' panel discusses President Donald Trump eyeing a potential new Federal Reserve chief and Secretary Scott Bessent's position at the Treasury Department.

"The important thing to note here is, this is the centerpiece of making trade more fair for American workers, for the American people. And this is happening across the entire spectrum with our trading partners," Bessent said.

"So, in the first 100 days, we set the table for the peace deals, the trade deals and the tax deals. And now, in this 100 days, we're bringing them all home," the secretary continued. "But this is the centerpiece of fair trade, which is something we haven't seen in the U.S. in 40 years."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, breaks down President Donald Trump's leadership on the global stage, foreign policy towards China, Democrats moving to limit the president's war power authority and the Senate's rewrite of the 'big, beautiful bill.' video

Communist China is 'biggest geopolitical threat' US faces for the next century: Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, breaks down President Donald Trump's leadership on the global stage, foreign policy towards China, Democrats moving to limit the president's war power authority and the Senate's rewrite of the 'big, beautiful bill.'

Bessent noted that when it comes to China, America can embark on a strategic decoupling or convince the exporting nation to consume more.

"China accounts for 30% of the manufacturing in the world, and that's not sustainable," he said. "So, we will see if they want to be a responsible partner. My sense is they do. As I mentioned, President Trump, Party Chair Xi, they have a very good relationship, so it's very helpful to have the leadership there constantly speaking."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business’ Greg Norman contributed to this report.