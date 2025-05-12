Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney pushes Versace apparel in social media posts

Dylan Mulvaney has been promoting luxury clothing brand Versace in social media posts, roughly two years after the transgender influencer's controversial partnership with Bud Light financially hurt the brand.

"I think this is the best I ever looked, I’m pretty sure," Mulvaney said while twirling in a black Versace dress in a video posted to social media on May 5.

Mulvaney wore the dress to a star-studded launch party for Versace's new La Vacanza collection in New York City on May 3. The influencer also posted photos posing next to actress Anne Hathaway and tagged Versace.

In another video post, Mulvaney posed in the same dress while Madonna's "Material Girl" played in the background. The influencer lip-synced to a clip of Fran Drescher's character from "The Nanny" saying, "This is the one I always pull out when my relationships start to get a little serious."

It is unclear what, if any, official relationship Versace has with Mulvaney, who has millions of followers across such social media platforms as TikTok and Instagram.

The social media videos drew attention after the luxury Italian brand revealed in February it had experienced a 15% drop in global sales in its third quarter.

In a company earnings call in February, John Idol, CEO of Capri Holdings, Versace's parent company, blamed the tanking sales on the company leaning too much into the "quiet luxury trend" and reducing its number of entry-level-priced merchandise, Business Insider reported.

In 2025, Idol said, Versace would instead try to achieve "the ideal balance of fun and elegant assortment" and introduce a "wider offering of product to appeal to a broader base of luxury consumers."

Versace did not immediately return a request for comment.

Two years ago, Mulvaney partnered with Bud Light for a March Madness social media promotion that proved to be disastrous for the company.

The beer brand celebrated the influencer identifying as a woman for a full year by sending personalized packs of Bud Light decorated with Mulvaney's face.

The social media videos spurred an angry reaction from conservatives and beer loyalists who felt the classic American brand was abandoning its customer base in favor of far-left identity politics.

By May, the beer company had experienced a nearly 30% drop in sales and $27 billion decline in its market value.

Former Anheuser-Busch President of Operations Anson Frericks remarked in February that the brand has yet to fully recover, though Bud Light has been making efforts to win back customers.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this article.