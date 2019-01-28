Top 10 highest-paid players in Super Bowl 53

While results of Super Bowl 53, between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, won't be known until Sunday, one thing is already clear: When it comes to the competition for top salaries, the Rams are way ahead of the Patriots.

And while Patriot’s star quarterback Tom Brady will make his ninth Super Bowl appearance -- five of which he won -- more than any other NFL athlete in history -- his salary (total cash) for this year, isn’t among the highest.

In fact, Brady only tied for third place among the highest-paid players for the Big Game with teammate Stephone Gilmore.

What’s more, of the top 10, seven of them are Rams players.

Top 10 highest-paid players in Super Bowl LIII, according Spotrac.

1. Aaron Donald (RAMS)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the third quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Expand

Defensive Tackle

Total Cash 2018: $40,892,000

2. Todd Gurley (RAMS)

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 02: Running back Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions at Ford Field on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Running Back

Total Cash 2018: $21,950,000

3. Tom Brady (PATRIOTS)

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 20: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is all smiles after winning the AFC Championship Game game in overtime, 37-31, against the Kansas City Chiefs on January 20, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. ( Expand

Quarterback

Total Cash 2018: $15,000,000

4. (TIED) Stephon Gilmore (PATRIOTS)

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JULY 26: New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) during Patriots Training Camp on July 26, 2018, at the Patriots Practice Facility at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswi Expand

Cornerback

Total Cash 2018: $15,000,000

5. Ndamukong Suh (RAMS)

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 30: Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) on the sidelines in Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. The Rams beat the 49ers 48-32. (Photo by Scott Varley/Digital First Media/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images)

Defensive Tackle

Total Cash 2018: $14,500,000

6. Shaq Mason (PATRIOTS)

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 27: Newly signed New England Patriots guard Shaq Mason talks to reporters in the locker room after Patriots practice at the Gillette Stadium practice facility in Foxborough, MA on Aug. 27, 2018. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Expand

Guard

Total Cash 2018: $12,907,000

7. LaMarcus Joyner (RAMS)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 25: Former Florida State defensive back Lamarcus Joyner looks on during the 2014 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 25, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Free Safety

Total Cash 2018: $11,287,000

8. Aqib Talib (RAMS)

IRVINE, CA - JULY 26: Corner back (21) Aqib Talib takes questions from the media during the Los Angeles Rams Training Camp on July 26, 2018 at UC Irvine in Irvine, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cornerback

Total cash: $11,000,000

9. Andrew Whitworth (RAMS)

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Andrew Whitworth #77 of the Los Angeles Rams looks onn prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Im Expand

Left Tackle

Total cash: $11,000,000

10. Brandin Cooks (RAMS)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks (12) on the sidelines during a NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams on November 19, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. Expand

Wide Receiver

Total Cash $11,000,000