'THINGS HAVE TO BE RESET:' Detroit autoworkers sound off on Trump's tariffs

Autoworkers in Warren, Michigan, a suburb outside of Detroit, had varying reactions to President Donald Trump's auto tariffs in interviews with Fox News Digital, ranging from enthusiasm to fear over what's to come.

"I mean, things have to be reset. The NAFTA (North Atlantic Free Trade Association) never should have been signed in the first place," one factory worker at FCA Warren Stamping Plant told Fox News Digital this week. "The Democrats have been letting jobs go overseas, and they've been chasing this cheap slave labor."

Trump instituted 25% tariffs on outsourced cars and auto parts last week, which is primed to hit domestic brands like Chevrolet – which now produces vehicles in Mexico like the popular Equinox, and shuttered its major Lordstown, Ohio, assembly plant in 2020.

Those tariffs were not affected by Wednesday's news that Trump was pausing reciprocal tariffs on other countries while escalating rates against China.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT TRUMP'S 'LIBERATION DAY' TARIFFS

The man, who chose not to disclose his name, expounded further on his claim that Democrats have been "chasing slave labor."

"They've been chasing that slave labor, that cheap labor, in these third-world countries. If NAFTA was never signed, jobs would never been allowed to leave the country. Then our wages would have gone up, manufacturing would have stayed here and China's industrial revolution would have fizzled out," he added.

Tanya, an employee at the Chrysler-Stellantis Warren Truck Assembly Plant, said that although she does not support the tariffs, she hopes they help the automotive industry.

WALL STREET FIRMS SEE RECESSION RISK RISING OVER TARIFFS, TRADE WAR

The United Auto Workers union last week endorsed Trump’s automobile tariffs.

"Yes, I disagree with Donald Trump on virtually everything, but [tariffs are] one thing I don’t disagree on," UAW president Shawn Fain told an audience at Wayne State University in Detroit.

"Man, that's a tough one. I'm kind of torn [on tariffs]," said Detroit resident Daiquiri, an employee of FCA Warren Stamping Plant.

"I mean, I do want to bring manufacturing jobs back to America, because there's a lot of work we need here and could use here," he added. "But at the moment, it's looking kind of bad for us. It's really hard on a few people. And people are laid off, don't know when they're coming back. So that's kind of tough."

TRUMP'S TARIFF PAUSE THE LATEST EXAMPLE OF HIS PRAGMATISM ON THE POLITICAL STAGE

"I think that tariffs are going to destroy the auto industry, just like Elon Musk and Donald Trump," said David, an employee at Universal Logistics in Warren.

Edward told Fox News Digital that the tariffs would hurt in the beginning, but the market would eventually sort itself out.

"I think eventually, it might hurt at first, I think, but once the back and forth subsides a little bit and the vindictiveness between the countries of the world settles down a little bit, I do believe that it will help America bounce back and maybe even bring some manufacturing back to the United States," he said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Edward is a driver for Power Automotive, which sells aftermarket car body parts.

"I'm not sure if I agree with the amount," Edward said. "I heard today that he went up to 100% with China [Trump went up to 125% with China on Wednesday]. Most of our products come from Taiwan and Asian countries. So it remains to be seen how that's going to affect our business and my job. So I'm a little worried about that."

"I do believe we need to be competitive in the world so I can see tariffs. But to what extent, I'm not exactly sure at this moment."

Trump raised the tariffs on Chinese goods to 125% over what he called Beijing’s "lack of respect" towards America.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.