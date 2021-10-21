The legacy of Charlie Daniels: Loved ones remember the proud American music legend

American icon and country music legend Charlie Daniels will always be remembered for his giving heart and classic deep south hits that left a long-lasting imprint on the nation he loved.

FOX Business paid tribute to the musician in the newest episode of "The Pursuit!" where host John Rich remembered conducting Daniels’ final interview three weeks before his death. The "Uneasy Rider" singer passed away in July of 2020 of a hemorrhagic stroke at the age of 83.

Rich sat down with Charlie Daniels Jr. to reminisce about his father’s life in the spotlight. His son first addressed his pride in continuing The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project which provides financial, rehabilitation and trauma assistance to veterans returning from war.

"I know he would be incredibly honored to see how many people were showing up to pay tribute to him and to keep his legacy going," he said.

Daniels, a member of the Musicians Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry, always put God, country and family first. But contemporary Christian artist Michael W. Smith remembered Daniels first as being a "great friend."

"The conversation was always about you," he said. "He’s humble and that’s what I loved about him… Ask his band, ask the people who worked with him. He just was a very, very kind man. Need more people in the world like Charlie."

Smith encouraged the public to adopt Daniels’ love for philanthropy and special care for others, marking his ability to "do a lot of things for a lot of people" with his platform as an artist.

Doug Gray, the lead singer of Marshall Tucker Band and Daniels’ lifelong friend, also stressed the importance to continue his friend’s traditions such as the Volunteer Jam concert.

"His importance is overwhelming to everybody in the entire world," he said. "His beliefs affected everybody in the entire world."

Daniels’ words portrayed through his lyrics assured he was a trustworthy person, but Gray is forever reminded of the loss of the best friend he’s had.

"A guy that I could turn to whenever musically or not musically," he said. "He was bigger than family… Charlie means something to everybody."

At 2021’s Volunteer Jam, country voice Travis Tritt called the event "bittersweet" without Daniels while they paid tribute to his "incredible career" as an entertainer and an American.

"He loved this country; he loved the people in it," he said. "He loved what he did for a living… And never took it for granted."

During Rich’s June 2020 interview with Daniels, the star himself explained how the pursuit of happiness and ability to be free was the makeup of his life.

"Freedom and pursuit of happiness go hand in hand together," he said. "Freedom to worship anyone you want to. Freedom to go anywhere you want to, do anything you want to, say anything you want to, right, wrong, indifferent, whatever, people don’t have to listen to you but you have the right to say it. That’s the pursuit of happiness."

"God, family, country, work – that’s my four principles."