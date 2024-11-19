Texas lawmaker says Trump will have full 'support' on mass deportations

President-elect Trump will have the full support to deport undocumented migrants, despite resistance from Democratic governors, according to one Texas lawmaker.

"America spoke and Trump is going to get support from everybody to do what we need to do, especially down in Texas… It's going to turn our country around, make it safer," Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, said on "Mornings with Maria," Tuesday.

"We got to get back to being a land of law where people understand that. And that's going to be a part of the Trump agenda," the lawmaker added. "Secure the border and keep the drug dealers from running around the border, and fix things. This is the way we're going to have to do it. We know it works."

On Monday, Trump confirmed on Truth Social his plans to declare a national emergency and potentially use military assets as part of a mass deportation effort that his administration is preparing to launch on day one.

LARRY KUDLOW: THE BORDER PROBLEM IS A BUSINESS PROBLEM

Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border in 2019 in order to allocate more money to the construction of a border wall amid congressional inaction on the subject. Military assets have been used in a number of ways in regard to border security, including in Texas.

However, it is not clear how they would be used related to deportations.

"Following the Eisenhower Model, we will carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history," Trump said in September.

Recently-tapped border czar Tom Homan echoed plans to use additional federal force outside U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, nodding at the Department of Defense (DOD).

"There'll be a force multiplier to take more agents, put them on streets where we need them," Homan said on "The Evening Edit," Monday.

"We got a lot of national security threats in this nation that we've got to find. We got to get them out of here quickly," he continued.

Rep. Williams expanded on his argument, claiming state governors might not be able to override a Republican-controlled Congress and White House. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said she is prepared to use "every tool in the tool box" to protect its citizens and residents and vowed that state police would "absolutely not" assist Trump in the operation; Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said last week that he is "going to do everything that I can to protect our undocumented immigrants."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The interesting thing is they think they're protecting their people. Well, their people voted for President Trump. They voted for deportation. They voted for a secure border," the representative said.

"They voted for the military at the border. So I don't know what [Democratic governors] are doing from a political standpoint… We want to be a land of law. That's what's going to happen. That's what the people want, and begin to get things fixed and settle ourselves down in this world and get control of ourselves."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.