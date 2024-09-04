Texas gun shop owner reveals necessary gun-purchasing 'trend' among border residents

A Texas gun shop that's a mere seven-minute drive from the U.S.-Mexico border is seeing an unprecedented boom in sales.

Gary Humphreys, the owner of Humphreys’ gun shop in Del Rio, Texas, revealed that he has seen a rise in fathers bringing their daughters to purchase pistols, a trend that has gradually grown under the Biden-Harris administration.



"In the last three years, it's been really interesting how the trend has changed from men to women. And a lot of women are asking about handguns. I will be out on the street, [they will] confront me and say they need to come by and visit and get a gun," Gary Humphreys revealed during an appearance on "Varney & Co.," Wednesday.

"I have been selling a lot of handguns [to] first-time buyers. A lot of fathers are coming and getting their daughters pistols when they're moving off to college and on the road, traveling a lot. So, they're going to these bigger cities where it's real dangerous."

Humphreys went on to say that while the city of Del Rio, where his gun shop is located, is "pretty safe," the larger cities in Texas and Arizona are becoming increasingly "dangerous."

"We have a lot of law enforcement here. And, when they had the migrants under the bridge, they were just coming over [2,000] or 3,000 a day and Governor Abbott sent DPS down, and they stopped it within two hours. Now they have all moved to Eagle Pass and now out to Arizona, New Mexico, border crossing out there," Humphreys continued.

The Texas shop owner went on to reveal that many customers are purchasing guns to protect themselves rather than their property — a trend that has shifted throughout the Biden-Harris administration's reign.

"Their property is usually where they feel safe in their homes, but it's still pretty scary. Most of the people here travel to San Antonio, and [they're] going out into the malls and shopping centers and stuff. That's where you see a lot of crime and muggings going on. So, most of it is probably for personal protection," he concluded.