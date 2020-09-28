'Tenet' grosses $280M worldwide but only makes $3.4M at U.S. box office

"Tenet" is still continuing its mediocre box office run.

This past weekend, the Christopher Nolan-directed action spy thriller pulled in $41.2 million from North American box offices and made just $3.4 million from United States ticket sales.

Meanwhile, globally the Warner Bros. picture pulled in $283.2 million, which barely breaks even against the film's staggering $200 million budget.

Over the weekend, "Tenet" competed with the 40th anniversary of "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," which collected $908,000 from 2,097 cinemas.

“There’s no question that this is an extraordinarily challenging marketplace, especially for North America,” said Paul Dergarabedian, Comscore’s senior media analyst. “This is a slow roll out. It's going to take some time.”

The nation’s biggest chains have been open for about a month after nearly six months of being closed due to the pandemic and a lack of new releases.

But since reopening with enhanced safety measures and the promise of new blockbusters, they haven’t received the infusion of business they were hoping for. However, a caveat to that is the fact that indoor theaters are still not open in two of the country's biggest markets, New York and Los Angeles.

“It’s natural that we’re going to see release date changes for many movies,” Dergarabedian said. “It's a very unpredictable marketplace."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.