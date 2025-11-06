Ted Cruz says the Dem Party is embroiled in ‘civil war’ after ‘radical left’ takeover

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said there is "clearly" a civil war within the Democratic Party in an interview with "Kudlow," also revealing his predictions for which top Democrats could make a 2028 White House run.

"Nobody's fighting on the other side," Cruz told Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow. "The radical left has taken over."

The Texas senator argued that New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani — a self-described Democratic Socialist — is driving the energy within the Democrats’ base.

TED CRUZ: ONLY THE FILIBUSTER SAVED US FROM ‘ABSOLUTE DEVASTATION’

"All of the supposedly mainstream Democrats are rushing to get behind him," he said. "That's where all the energy is. That's where the passion is."

Cruz also shared his predictions for potential 2028 Democratic presidential contenders, casting doubt on one candidate’s eligibility.

"I think right now the two front-runners for the Democratic nomination for the presidency in 2028 are AOC and Mamdani. I think that's where — he's not even eligible — but, what do they care? Law doesn't mean anything to them. That's where their party is."

Cruz has been a vocal critic of Mamdani, labeling him a "communist jihadist" in a post to X on Thursday.

FETTERMAN BREAKS WITH DEMOCRATS OVER GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN AS ‘SAD POLITICAL SPECTACLE’ DRAGS ON

The Texas senator accused the Democratic Party of drifting into what he described as "bat-crap crazy" territory, pointing blame at a high-profile Democrat.

"Nancy Pelosi and her willingness to view everything through a partisan lens or hatred of Donald Trump is a big part of the reason why the Democrat Party has gone entirely bat-crap crazy," Sen. Cruz said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Responding to Pelosi’s recent announcement that she will not seek re-election, Cruz accused the California lawmaker of helping radicalize Congress.

"When she was speaker of the House, she presided over turning House Democrats into a viciously partisan and extreme group," he explained. "She presided over the Democrat Party going all the way to the wacko left, including embracing open borders, including abolishing the police."